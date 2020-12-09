COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Hospital Beds Available In Hudson Valley

New York is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, leading to more patients being admitted to hospitals, the ICU, and ultimately being intubated for treatment of the virus, causing concerns for some officials.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration have been closely monitoring the recent rise in cases as they look to ensure that New York’s hospital system doesn’t get overwhelmed by an influx of patients.

“As we continue to see the number of COVID cases rise in New York and across the nation, it's critical that we not only remain tough and practice safe behaviors to limit the viral spread, but that we also do everything in our power to ensure hospitals are prepared to handle a growing number of patients," Cuomo said.

In the Hudson Valley, there are currently 644 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, the third most in the state behind only New York City (1,476), and Long Island (747). Currently, that number represents 0.03 percent of the population, and there is still 25 percent of the region'ss hospital beds available.

There are 367 COVID-19 patients in the ICU in the mid-Hudson region, filling approximately 50 percent of the region’s 741 beds.

“Let’s look at the big picture: we are looking at hospitalization capacity and if we don’t get the rate under control, and you are going to overwhelm your hospitals, we are going to have to go back to a shutdown,” Cuomo said this week.

“‘Oh we don’t want to do that again.’ Then change your behavior. But if we don’t change our behavior, that is the absolute reality of the situation.”

Cuomo said the state has 54,000 hospital beds, and if they increase capacity to the max, can reach 75,000. Currently, there are approximately 35,000 beds currently occupied, and 4,600 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals.

According to the state Department of Health, the infection rate in the Hudson Valley has risen from 5.97 percent on Saturday, Dec. 5, to 6.03 percent on Sunday, Dec. 6, to 6.19 percent on Monday, Dec. 7 as the number of new cases is on the rise.

"New York has instituted a number of measures to help prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed including a directive to expand capacity by 25 percent,” Cuomo said. “The good news is New York still maintains one of the nation's lowest infection rates, but everyone must do their part to slow the spread of the virus and stop the uptick in hospitalizations.

“If we work together and stay New York Tough, we can manage this pandemic until the vaccine is here.”

