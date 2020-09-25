COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were 53 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester, bringing to the total to more than 38,000 according to the latest data provided by the county's Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began spreading out of New Rochelle more than six months ago, there have now been 38,001 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 643,866 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester held steady at 5.9 percent, compared to 6 percent earlier this week and 6.2 percent late last week.

There one new fatality reported, as the total rose to 1,456 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Friday, Sept. 25, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,910 (134 active, 5 new);

New Rochelle: 3,307 (60, 4 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,891 (28);

White Plains: 1,972 (15, 1 new);

Port Chester: 1,347 (10, 1 new);

Greenburgh: 1,292 (27, 2 new);

Ossining Village: 1,136 (15, 2 new);

Peekskill: 1,070 (7);

Cortlandt: 985 (14, 2 new);

Yorktown: 805 (24, 1 new);

Mount Pleasant: 633 (14);

Mamaroneck Village: 502 (7, 1 new);

Eastchester: 477 (7);

Sleepy Hollow: 468 (12);

Harrison: 467 (14, 3 new);

Somers: 447 (11, 2 new);

Scarsdale: 389 (8, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 346 (4);

Tarrytown: 322 (10);

Mount Kisco: 311 (1);

Bedford: 299 (14);

New Castle: 249 (15, 1 new);

North Castle: 236 (7);

Rye City: 234 (6);

Elmsford: 219 (5);

Croton-on-Hudson: 217 (1);

Rye Brook: 202 (2);

Mamaroneck Town: 190 (2);

Pelham: 179 (3, 1 new);

Ossining Town: 165 (2);

North Salem: 159 (4);

Pleasantville: 152 (6);

Tuckahoe: 146 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 146 (2);

Lewisboro: 136 (7, 1 new);

Pelham Manor: 129 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 128 (5);

Ardsley: 105 (2);

Bronxville: 96 (2);

Irvington: 93 (5);

Larchmont: 82, (4);

Buchanan: 46 (1);

Pound Ridge: 32 (2).

Statewide, there were 94,818 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 908 (0.95 percent) testing positive. There are currently 511 people hospitalized with the virus and there were seven new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 10,323,463 COVID-19 tests, with 453,755 testing positive. A total of 25,446 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

