COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were less than three dozen newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester in the latest data provided by the county's Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began spreading out of New Rochelle more than six months ago, there have now been 37,948 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 638,657 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester took another dip down to 5.9 percent, compared to 6 percent earlier this week and 6.2 percent late last week.

There were no new fatalities reporting, as the total continues to stand at 1,455 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Thursday, Sept. 24, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,905 (133 active, 10 new);

New Rochelle: 3,303 (57, 3 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,891 (28, 1 new);

White Plains: 1,971 (16, 3 new);

Port Chester: 1,346 (9, 1 new);

Greenburgh: 1,290 (25, 2 new);

Ossining Village: 1,134 (14);

Peekskill: 1,070 (7, 1 new);

Cortlandt: 983 (12);

Yorktown: 804 (28, 1 new);

Mount Pleasant: 633 (17);

Mamaroneck Village: 501 (8);

Eastchester: 477 (7);

Sleepy Hollow: 468 (12, 2 new);

Harrison: 464 (11, 3 new);

Somers: 445 (11);

Scarsdale: 388 (7);

Dobbs Ferry: 346 (5, 1 new);

Tarrytown: 322 (10, 1 new);

Mount Kisco: 311 (1);

Bedford: 299 (14, 1 new);

New Castle: 248 (17);

North Castle: 236 (7, 1 new);

Rye City: 234 (6);

Elmsford: 219 (5);

Croton-on-Hudson: 217 (1);

Rye Brook: 202 (3);

Mamaroneck Town: 190 (2);

Pelham: 178 (2);

Ossining Town: 165 (2);

North Salem: 159 (5);

Pleasantville: 152 (6);

Tuckahoe: 146 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 146 (2);

Lewisboro: 135 (6, 1 new);

Pelham Manor: 129 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 128 (6);

Ardsley: 105 (2);

Bronxville: 96 (2);

Irvington: 93 (5, 1 new);

Larchmont: 82, (4, 1 new);

Buchanan: 46 (1, 1 new);

Pound Ridge: 32 (2).

Statewide, there were 92,953 COVID-19 tests reported yesterday, with 955 (1.02 percent) testing positive. There are currently 500 (30 new) people hospitalized with the virus and there were two new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 10,228,45 COVID-19 tests, with 452,847 testing positive. A total of 25,439 (2 new) New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

