COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of active and newly confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Westchester.

As of Thursday, July 23, a total of 358,891 - more than a third of Westchester’s population - residents have been tested with less than 10 percent (35,667) testing positive. There were 39 new positive cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have been 1,443 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit the region.

Of the COVID-19 cases in Westchester, 422 remain active and are still being monitored within the two-week timeframe before being declared rid of the virus.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, as of Thursday, July 23:

Yonkers: 7,287 (99 active);

New Rochelle: 3,127 (34);

Mount Vernon: 2,768 (32);

White Plains: 1,868 (29);

Port Chester: 1,283 (23);

Greenburgh: 1,188 (23);

Ossining Village: 1,077 (7);

Cortlandt: 887 (19);

Yorktown: 730 (22);

Mount Pleasant: 586 (14);

Eastchester: 459 (7);

Mamaroneck Village: 447 (5);

Sleepy Hollow: 411 (8);

Harrison: 409 (3);

Somers: 399 (10);

Scarsdale: 366 (7);

Dobbs Ferry: 327 (5);

Tarrytown: 296 (2);

Mount Kisco: 286 (3);

Bedford: 264 (8);

Rye City: 215 (6);

Elmsford: 211 (4):

Croton-on-Hudson: 208 (1);

New Castle: 206 (2);

North Castle: 206 (2);

Rye Brook: 186 (2);

Mamaroneck Town: 176 (2);

Pelham: 162 (2);

Ossining Town: 158 (2);

North Salem: 148 (2);

Tuckahoe: 138 (2);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 137 (1);

Pleasantville: 128 (2);

Pelham Manor: 117 (3);

Lewisboro: 114 (2);

Briarcliff Manor: 110 (3);

Ardsley: 97 (4);

Irvington: 85 (4);

Bronxville: 84 (10);

Larchmont: 71 (2);

Buchanan: 39 (3);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,368,338 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 409,697 testing positive for the virus. There have been 25,081 COVID-19 deaths since March.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there were 69,698 tests performed yesterday, with 811 (1.16 percent) returning positive. There are currently 706 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 13 more deaths were reported.

