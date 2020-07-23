Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester. Photo Credit: Westchester County

The number of active and newly confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Westchester.

As of Thursday, July 23, a total of 358,891 - more than a third of Westchester’s population - residents have been tested with less than 10 percent (35,667) testing positive. There were 39 new positive cases reported in the past 24 hours. 

There have been 1,443 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit the region.

Of the COVID-19 cases in Westchester, 422 remain active and are still being monitored within the two-week timeframe before being declared rid of the virus.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, as of Thursday, July 23:

  • Yonkers: 7,287 (99 active);
  • New Rochelle: 3,127 (34);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,768 (32);
  • White Plains: 1,868 (29);
  • Port Chester: 1,283 (23);
  • Greenburgh: 1,188 (23);
  • Ossining Village: 1,077 (7);
  • Cortlandt: 887 (19);
  • Yorktown: 730 (22);
  • Mount Pleasant: 586 (14);
  • Eastchester: 459 (7);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 447 (5);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 411 (8);
  • Harrison: 409 (3);
  • Somers: 399 (10);
  • Scarsdale: 366 (7);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 327 (5);
  • Tarrytown: 296 (2);
  • Mount Kisco: 286 (3);
  • Bedford: 264 (8);
  • Rye City: 215 (6);
  • Elmsford: 211 (4):
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 208 (1);
  • New Castle: 206 (2);
  • North Castle: 206 (2);
  • Rye Brook: 186 (2);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 176 (2);
  • Pelham: 162 (2);
  • Ossining Town: 158 (2);
  • North Salem: 148 (2);
  • Tuckahoe: 138 (2);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 137 (1);
  • Pleasantville: 128 (2);
  • Pelham Manor: 117 (3);
  • Lewisboro: 114 (2);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 110 (3);
  • Ardsley: 97 (4);
  • Irvington: 85 (4);
  • Bronxville: 84 (10);
  • Larchmont: 71 (2);
  • Buchanan: 39 (3);
  • Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,368,338 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 409,697 testing positive for the virus. There have been 25,081 COVID-19 deaths since March.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there were 69,698 tests performed yesterday, with 811 (1.16 percent) returning positive. There are currently 706 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 13 more deaths were reported.

