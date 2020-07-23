COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of active and newly confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Westchester.
As of Thursday, July 23, a total of 358,891 - more than a third of Westchester’s population - residents have been tested with less than 10 percent (35,667) testing positive. There were 39 new positive cases reported in the past 24 hours.
There have been 1,443 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit the region.
Of the COVID-19 cases in Westchester, 422 remain active and are still being monitored within the two-week timeframe before being declared rid of the virus.
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, as of Thursday, July 23:
- Yonkers: 7,287 (99 active);
- New Rochelle: 3,127 (34);
- Mount Vernon: 2,768 (32);
- White Plains: 1,868 (29);
- Port Chester: 1,283 (23);
- Greenburgh: 1,188 (23);
- Ossining Village: 1,077 (7);
- Cortlandt: 887 (19);
- Yorktown: 730 (22);
- Mount Pleasant: 586 (14);
- Eastchester: 459 (7);
- Mamaroneck Village: 447 (5);
- Sleepy Hollow: 411 (8);
- Harrison: 409 (3);
- Somers: 399 (10);
- Scarsdale: 366 (7);
- Dobbs Ferry: 327 (5);
- Tarrytown: 296 (2);
- Mount Kisco: 286 (3);
- Bedford: 264 (8);
- Rye City: 215 (6);
- Elmsford: 211 (4):
- Croton-on-Hudson: 208 (1);
- New Castle: 206 (2);
- North Castle: 206 (2);
- Rye Brook: 186 (2);
- Mamaroneck Town: 176 (2);
- Pelham: 162 (2);
- Ossining Town: 158 (2);
- North Salem: 148 (2);
- Tuckahoe: 138 (2);
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 137 (1);
- Pleasantville: 128 (2);
- Pelham Manor: 117 (3);
- Lewisboro: 114 (2);
- Briarcliff Manor: 110 (3);
- Ardsley: 97 (4);
- Irvington: 85 (4);
- Bronxville: 84 (10);
- Larchmont: 71 (2);
- Buchanan: 39 (3);
- Pound Ridge: 29 (0).
Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,368,338 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 409,697 testing positive for the virus. There have been 25,081 COVID-19 deaths since March.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there were 69,698 tests performed yesterday, with 811 (1.16 percent) returning positive. There are currently 706 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 13 more deaths were reported.
