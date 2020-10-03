COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the HudsonValley, according to three-day data released Saturday, Oct. 3.

A record 134,267 test results were reported on Friday, Oct.2 to New York State.

In the top 20 "hotspot" ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Rockland and Orange counties as well as Brooklyn and Queens - 8,676 tests were conducted, yielding 450 positives or a 5.2 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, 125,591 tests were conducted yielding 1,281 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages the last three days are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 30: 2.8 percent

Thursday, Oct. 1: 2.6 percent

Friday, Oct. 2: 2.3 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties.

Rockland, 124

Orange County, 87

Westchester, 85

Ulster, 10

Putnam, 9

Dutchess, 4

Sullivan, 4

There were six deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Dutchess County).

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 647 (-1)

Patients Newly Admitted - 99

Hospital Counties - 36

Number ICU - 149 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (+5)

Total Discharges - 77,004 (+88)

Deaths - 6

