Breaking News: COVID-19: Bar In Westchester Forced To Close Due To Multiple Violations
COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the HudsonValley, according to three-day data released Saturday, Oct. 3.

A record 134,267 test results were reported on Friday, Oct.2 to New York State.

In the top 20 "hotspot" ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Rockland and Orange counties as well as Brooklyn and Queens - 8,676 tests were conducted, yielding 450 positives or a 5.2 percent positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, 125,591 tests were conducted yielding 1,281 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages the last three days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 30: 2.8 percent
  • Thursday, Oct. 1: 2.6 percent
  • Friday, Oct. 2: 2.3 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties.

  • Rockland, 124
  • Orange County, 87
  • Westchester, 85
  • Ulster, 10
  • Putnam, 9
  • Dutchess, 4
  • Sullivan, 4

There were six deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Dutchess County).

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 647 (-1)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 99
  • Hospital Counties - 36
  • Number ICU - 149 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (+5)
  • Total Discharges - 77,004 (+88)
  • Deaths - 6

