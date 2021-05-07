COVID-19: Here's How Many In Westchester Have Been Vaccinated; New Breakdown Of Cases

More than half of all eligible Westchester residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the county plans to expand its vaccination program.

As of Thursday, May 6, there have now been 239,148 vaccinations administered at the Westchester County Center, 56,855 at the Yonkers Armory, and 50,291 at Westchester County Department of Health sites, while officials said that Westchester is also teaming with local volunteer companies to continue its homebound vaccination program.

A total of 346,294 vaccines have been administered at county sites.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that 67.1 percent of the population who are 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the county is down nearly 1,000 since last week, to 1,627 on May 6, according to the county Department of Health, while the number of patients being treated for the virus in Westchester hospitals is down to 115, which Latimer described as "a steady decline."

There were new virus-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,441 - 2,261 county residents - in Westchester since the pandemic began 14 months ago.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on May 6:

Yonkers: 402;

Mount Vernon: 135;

New Rochelle: 131;

White Plains: 108;

Yorktown: 94;

Greenburgh: 90;

Port Chester: 80;

Harrison: 49;

Peekskill: 48;

Cortlandt: 46;

Ossining Village: 46;

Mount Pleasant: 29;

Rye City: 27;

Eastchester: 26;

Sleepy Hollow: 23;

North Castle: 23;

Mamaroneck Village: 22;

Bedford: 18;

Somers: 18;

Lewisboro: 16;

Mamaroneck Town: 15;

Scarsdale: 14;

Tuckahoe: 13;

Dobbs Ferry: 12;

Tarrytown: 11;

Briarcliff Manor: 11;

Pleasantville: 11;

New Castle: 10;

North Salem: 10;

Elmsford: 9;

Mount Kisco: 9;

Rye Brook: 8;

Pound Ridge: 8;

Ossining Town: 8;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 8;

Pelham: 8;

Ardsley: 6;

Larchmont: 6;

Bronxville: 5;

Croton-on-Hudson: 4;

Pelham Manor: 4;

Irvington: 3;

Buchanan: 3.

There were 203,644 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on May 5, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 2,335 newly confirmed infections for a 1.27 percent positive infection rate, continuing a trend of the numbers declining, though there were 23 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of more than 58 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 45 percent are fully vaccinated.

Across New York, a total of 2,048,489 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 52 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 42,185 virus-related deaths statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

