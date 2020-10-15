COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were more than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester as the county continues to see an uptick in confirmed cases.

The Westchester County Department of Health reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Oct. 15, bringing the active total to 795, up from 734 the day before.

Since the virus was first reported in Westchester seven months ago, there have now been 39,200 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 753,323 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester is down to 5.2 percent.

There were new fatalities reported, bringing the total to 1,463 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Thursday, Oct. 15, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,103 (124, 9 new);

New Rochelle: 3,508 (164, 54 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,948 (45, 5 new);

White Plains: 2,021 (30, 1 new);

Port Chester: 1,387 (28, 2 new);

Greenburgh: 1,326 (26, 6 new);

Ossining Village: 1,164 (19, 4 new);

Peekskill: 1,097 (22, 3 new);

Cortlandt: 1,028 (35, 2 new);

Yorktown: 857 (29, 2 new);

Mount Pleasant: 68 (28, 3 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 518 (14, 2 new);

Eastchester: 485 (5);

Sleepy Hollow: 495 (20, 4 new);

Harrison: 488 (11, 1 new);

Somers: 470 (14);

Scarsdale: 401 (8, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 359 (9);

Tarrytown: 337 (10, 1 new);

Mount Kisco: 320 (8, 1 new);

Bedford: 314 (11);

New Castle: 259 (6);

North Castle: 247 (5);

Rye City: 249 (14, 2 new);

Elmsford: 221 (2, 1 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 219 (1);

Rye Brook: 220 (13, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 194 (3);

Pelham: 186 (6, 1 new);

North Salem: 185 (21);

Ossining Town: 175 (1);

Pleasantville: 167 (15);

Tuckahoe: 152 (4);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 155 (7);

Lewisboro: 143 (4);

Pelham Manor: 133 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 133 (4);

Ardsley: 114 (6);

Bronxville: 98 (2);

Irvington: 101 (6);

Larchmont: 90, (5);

Buchanan: 49 (3);

Pound Ridge: 40 (5).

Statewide, there were 133,212 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,460 (1.09 percent) testing positive. There are currently 897 people hospitalized with the virus, down from 938 people and there were 13 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 12,475,392 COVID-19 tests, with 479,400 testing positive. A total of 25,618 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

