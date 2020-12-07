COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases By Community In Westchester

The number of active COVID-19 cases have caused some alarm for Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who compared the most recent data to the early spring when the virus was peaking in the area.

Over the weekend, Westchester had 1,662 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the year-to-date total up to 54,671, Latimer said during a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Dec. 7. Of those cases, there are 7,830 active cases, which represents people who have tested positive within the past two weeks and have not passed the incubation period.

The number of active cases is up from 5,764 a week ago, 4,662 two weeks ago, and approximately 3,400 three weeks ago.

"We've more than doubled the number of active cases in the past three weeks," Latimer said. "That takes us back to the end of April in terms of active cases, and that's a striking note. On or about April 28, we had a similar number at 8,000 cases."

More than 300 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Westchester, up from approximately 250 late last week. There were 15 new virus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,529 since early March.

"With the winter weather, we have less outdoor dining options, less outdoor activities, and functions, and things are going indoors, where the virus can spread more quickly," Latimer added. "We also have societal holidays, and in those kinds of gatherings, people come together in a social and family setting, it's nota. community setting."

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Monday, Dec. 7, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 10,673 (1,176 active, 296 new);

New Rochelle: 5,015 (600, 176 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,756 (335, 65 new);

White Plains: 2,888 (437, 119 new);

Port Chester: 2,150 (267, 59 new);

Greenburgh: 1,831 (227, 56 new);

Ossining Village: 1,779 (266, 54 new);

Peekskill: 1,670 (220, 59 new);

Cortlandt: 1,392 (157, 41 new);

Yorktown: 1,396 (230, 83 new);

Mount Pleasant: 969 (149, 51 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 889 (172, 50 new);

Harrison: 882 (173, 48 new);

Eastchester: 787 (162, 32 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 737 (89, 20 new);

Somers: 717 (106, 29 new);

Mount Kisco: 618 (153, 45 new);

Bedford: 607 (149, 48 new);

Scarsdale: 526 (67, 21 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 496 (59, 22 new);

Tarrytown: 487 (82, 24 new);

Rye City: 463 (103, 23 new);

New Castle: 417 (55, 14 new);

North Castle: 414 (74, 24 new);

Rye Brook: 365 (53, 15 new);

Elmsford: 319 (46, 12 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 306 (44, 14 new);

Croton-on-Hudson: 304 (41, 13 new);

Lewisboro: 306 (85, 18 new);

North Salem: 272 (43, 6 new);

Pelham: 287 (60, 20 new);

Pleasantville: 259 (43, 7 new);

Ossining Town: 235 (24, 14 new);

Tuckahoe: 219 (23, 8 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 202 (18, 3 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 231 (49, 10 new);

Pelham Manor: 205 (30, 9 new);

Ardsley: 169 (34, 7 new);

Bronxville: 172 (44, 14 new);

Irvington: 159 (36, 9 new);

Larchmont: 152 (29, 11 new);

Buchanan: 85 (15, 1 new);

Pound Ridge: 82 (22, 7 new).

Latimer said last week that Westchester officials are also working with state health officials to link their COVID-19 reporting systems to provide new data for local residents and municipalities.

"This would allow us to bring additional statistics and additional information that can be shared with local officials, who have worked off what information we could give them based on the information we've been receiving.

"But if we can grow that framework, then they can share that information with (residents) so you can have an idea what's going on in your backyard, not just by municipality but down to your own zip code."

On Sunday, Dec. 6, a total of 152,287 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 4.79 percent testing positive for the virus. There were 160 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, bringing the total to 4,602; there are 872 ICU patients being treated for the virus, and 477 are intubated after testing positive.

In the state's COVID-19 "micro-cluster" hotspots, the infection rate is at 6.57 percent, and the state's positivity rate not including those focus zones is at 4.27 percent.

Statewide since the pandemic began, 705,827 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 20.6 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 27,149 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

