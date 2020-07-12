COVID-19: Here's A Look At Westchester's Main Cluster Areas By Latest Numbers

New York State has seen mixed results in attempting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Westchester’s “micro-cluster” hotspots where the positive infection rate for the virus is the highest.

Statewide, the infection rate in New York’s micro-clusters hit 6.22 percent, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday, Dec. 6, while the overall infection rate in non-micro-clusters was at 4.24 percent.

Overall, the statewide rate reached 4.71 percent as it continues to climb.

Yellow zone restrictions include a 25-person maximum capacity on mass gatherings, four-person to a table maximum while dining, and 20 percent weekly testing of in-person students, faculty in schools. Bars and restaurants located in the zone are also subject to curfews.

An area is designated as a “yellow zone” if it sees positive infection rates of 3.5 percent or more for 10 straight days.

Gatherings in private homes remain limited to 10 people in yellow zones, while information on public school impacts will come directly from each school district.

In the mid-Hudson region, the positivity rate fluctuated from 6.6 percent on Thursday, Dec. 3 to 6.9 percent on Friday, Dec. 4, and back down to 6.4 percent on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Within the micro-cluster areas, 49,392 test results were reported in the state’s latest data, resulting in 3073 positive results. In the rest of the state, not counting the focus areas, 156,440 test results were reported, yielding 6,629 positives.

"COVID-19 is spreading, and it affects all New Yorkers, Upstate, and downstate. This is a war and we continue to adapt to the enemy by making decisions based on data and science — not opinion and fear," Cuomo said. "We're closely monitoring hospital capacity and have implemented triggers to ensure hospitals have what they need.”

The infection rate in Westchester’s micro-clusters, according to the state Department of Health:

Peekskill (yellow zone)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 10.36 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 21: 7.15 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 28: 7.23 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 10.59 percent.

Ossining (yellow zone)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 9.88 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 21: 10.22 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 28: 9.96 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 8.68 percent.

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow (yellow zone)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 8.47 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 21: 8.27 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 28: 7.05 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 5.70 percent.

Yonkers (yellow zone)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 4.48 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 21: 4.11 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 28: 7.05 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 5.76 percent.

New Rochelle (yellow zone)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 6.46 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 21: 5.68 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 28: 5.44 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 5.94 percent.

Port Chester (orange zone)

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 14: 9.34 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 21: 7.59 percent;

Between Sunday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 28: 7.21 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 11.42 percent.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine, and one is coming, but until then we must be disciplined,” Cuomo added. “Public health experts agree households and private gatherings are a major driver of transmission right now, demonstrating once again that it is our actions that determine the infection rate.

“We know what works: wear a mask, avoid indoor gatherings, and socially distance, and the local governments must do enforcement. We will win this war but it will take vigilance and everyone working together."

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1.17 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, according to the Department of Health. There have been 54,671 positive tests, and 4.7 of those tested for the virus have tested positive. There have been 1,529 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester in the past nine months.

