COVID-19: ER Nurse From Area Who Died From Virus Documented Her Battle On Video

A heroic emergency room nurse from the Hudson Valley who died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) documented her last few days on video in an effort to show others the devastating effects of the virus.

Rockland County resident Pamela Ann Orlando, 56, of New City, a single mother of two, died Thursday, April 16, at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, where she worked.

This week, CBS This Morning featured her brave video with millions across the country and spoke with her two sons, Reid and Bryan.

"At times it's hard to watch," host Gayle King said as Orlando began her battle with the disease at her home.

She was then is admitted to the ER where she worked, and finally to the ICU Unit where she is intubated and then silently, lost her battle two hours after having the chance to speak with her sons one last time.

Her sons say she wanted to show the masses why it's important to follow social distancing and understand how devastating the virus is.

Reid, 23, said he begged his mother not to go to work.

"She had everything to lose," he said of his mother who worked three jobs.

The boy's grandmother, who is 80 years old, promised her daughter she would take care of them just hours before she died.

"I think that's what she needed to hear," Reid said in the video.

Pam's sister, Jenn Orlando said in a tribute to her sister on Facebook that Pam "raised me, she took care of me, cooked for me, and she always showed up for me NO MATTER WHAT; anytime, anywhere."

That's the kind of person she was, friends said in a flood of tributes on a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral and her sons.

Because of the virus she battled and helped others do the same, Orlando's funeral had to be held privately for her children and immediate family.

Watch the CBS segment above or by clicking here.

