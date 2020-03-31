Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19 Death Toll In Westchester Reaches 25: New Rundown Of Cases By Municipality

Joe Lombardi
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester County has risen to 25.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer also announced a new update on the number of cases in each of the county's municipalities on Tuesday, March 31.

Yonkers has the most cases with 608 (up from 508 a day earlier), followed by New Rochelle 378 (up from 346), Mount Vernon 269 (up from 224) and White Plains 170 (up from 154).

Here's a rundown of cases, alphabetically, by municipality:

  • Ardsley 21
  • Bedford 32
  • Briarcliff Manor 18
  • Bronxville 21
  • Buchanan 4
  • Cortlandt 99
  • Croton-on-Hudson 17
  • Dobbs Ferry 46
  • Eastchester 76
  • Elmsford 15
  • Greenburgh 149
  • Harrison 58
  • Hastings-on-Hudson 20
  • Irvington 16
  • Larchmont 16
  • Lewisboro 17
  • Mamaroneck Town 36
  • Mamaroneck Village 32
  • Mount Kisco 56
  • Mount Pleasant 80
  • Mount Vernon 269
  • New Castle 42
  • New Rochelle 378
  • North Castle 28
  • North Salem 4
  • Ossining Town 22
  • Ossining Village 153
  • Peekskill 73
  • Pelham 26
  • Pelham Manor 22
  • Pleasantville 28
  • Port Chester 123
  • Pound Ridge 3
  • Rye Brook 36
  • Rye City 36
  • Scarsdale 71
  • Sleepy Hollow 42
  • Somers 27
  • Tarrytown 37
  • Tuckahoe 20
  • White Plains 170
  • Yonkers 608
  • Yorktown 105

A total of 452 have required hospitalizations in Westchester, with 275 currently being hospitalized.

