COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Deli In Area

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a deli in the area.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued the alert cautioning that employees and customers who worked at or visited American Latino Deli at 851 Route 6 in Brewster from Tuesday, Oct. 6 to Thursday, Oct. 22, you may have been exposed to COVID.

A member of the public who tested positive was at the deli on those days, the health department said.

Those who were at the deli during the days should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

fever,

chills,

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

fatigue,

muscle or body aches,

headache,

new loss of taste or smell,

sore throat,

congestion or runny nose,

nausea or vomiting,

diarrhea.

Contact your physician with any concerns, the department said.

