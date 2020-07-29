Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Alert Issued After Visitor At Northern Westchester Town Pool Complex Tests Positive

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

An alert has been issued after it was determined a visitor to a public pool complex in Westchester tested positive for COVID-19.

The advisory, sent by the Town of Lewisboro on Wednesday, July 29, said the person's last visit to the town pool complex was late on Sunday afternoon, July 26.

"The Town of Lewisboro Parks and Recreation Department Staff reported it immediately to the Westchester County Health Department and we have been in contact with the patron. We have confirmed that the patron is working with the WCHD contact tracers right now," Dana Mayclim, Lewisboro's superintendent of Parks and Recreation said.

"After consultation with the WCHD, we have been notified that the pool does not need to be closed at this time.

"In an overabundance of caution, we conducted an additional deep cleaning of our entire pool facility. 

"In addition, to our efforts we would like to thank our patrons' efforts in social distancing, staying in their pods and facial covering at the pool."

