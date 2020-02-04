COVID-19: 23 Workers, Six Inmates Test Positive At Westchester County Jail

Westchester County Department of Corrections confirms that 23 employees and six inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

First Deputy Commissioner Louis Molina said that despite aggressive efforts at reducing the chances of infection, the virus had spread to the jail.

"As of (Tuesday) March 31st we have 23 employees and six residents that have tested positive," Molina said.

The deputy commissioner said the department annually conducts communicable preparedness starting in late October to coincide with the flu season and other influenza-like illnesses.

"In addition to these robust prevention measures, through collaboration with the Westchester County Department of Health (DOH) and the New York State Commission of Correction, WCDOC has implemented over 60 measures to help prevent, detect and respond to any suspected COVID-19 cases," he added.

In early March, all on-site visitations to county jails were canceled due to the pandemic.

In an effort to prevent the virus from continuing its spread, Molina said they are working at improving prevention, detection and response efforts.

"The safety and wellbeing of the WCDOC workforce and our residents is of utmost priority," he said.

At this time there are no plans to release inmates and the decision to release persons that are placed in the custody of WCDOC does not fall under the authority of the agency, he added.

