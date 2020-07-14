Closures Planned For Saw Mill River Parkway Stretch

Lane closures have been scheduled on two major roadways in Westchester County to facilitate temporary construction work.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that there will be lane closures on the Saw Mill River in Hastings-on-Hudson and Greenburgh, and on Route 119 in Greenburgh this week.

Officials said that the closures are scheduled for the erection of a temporary bridge and Route 119 (Tarrytown Road) for pavement repairs.

The following closures are scheduled in Westchester:

Various lane closures with traffic stoppages in both directions on the Saw Mill River Parkway between exit 13 (Farragut Avenue) and exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 into Wednesday, July 15.

Two lanes westbound on Route 119, with traffic alternating in the eastbound lanes at Route 100A (Knollwood Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 1.

During the construction work, the NYSDOT cautioned that there will be delays and motorists should plan accordingly.

NYSDOT noted: “motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.