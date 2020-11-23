Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

News

Bus Crashes Into Train Station In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Westchester Bee-Line bus backed into an overhang at the Scarsdale MTA station. Photo Credit: MTA Police Department
A bus slammed into an overhang at the Scarsdale MTA station. Photo Credit: MTA Police Department

A Westchester County Bee-Line bus hit an overhang at the drop-off area of a Metro-North Station in Westchester County.

MTA Police are investigating a report made at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, that a Westchester County Bee-Line bus carrying no passengers struck and became wedged in a weather-protection overhang over a passenger drop-off area used by motorists at the Scarsdale Metro-North station, said Aaron Donovan, spokesman for the MTA.

There are no reports of injuries, he added.

Metro-North Railroad personnel found no damage to the station.

There was no impact to train service.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.