Bus Crashes Into Train Station In Westchester

A Westchester County Bee-Line bus hit an overhang at the drop-off area of a Metro-North Station in Westchester County.

MTA Police are investigating a report made at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, that a Westchester County Bee-Line bus carrying no passengers struck and became wedged in a weather-protection overhang over a passenger drop-off area used by motorists at the Scarsdale Metro-North station, said Aaron Donovan, spokesman for the MTA.

There are no reports of injuries, he added.

Metro-North Railroad personnel found no damage to the station.

There was no impact to train service.

