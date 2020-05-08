Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police Searching For Westchester Gas Station Armed Robber
News

AMBER Alert Issued For Missing 9-Year-Old Upstate NY Boy

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
AMBER Alert photos and info.
AMBER Alert photos and info. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing upstate New York boy.

Gustavo Oliveira, 9, was possibly abducted on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park at around 1 a.m. Friday, May 8, state police said.

He is described as being 4-foot-8, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe he might be in imminent danger or serious bodily harm, police said.

He was last seen with Nivaldo Oliveira, 41, who is 6-foot, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (See image above.)

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police Clifton Park at (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.