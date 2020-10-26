Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Girl

Christina Coulter
Keyli Flores-Garcia of Spring Valley, 14, went missing on Saturday, Oct. 24

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from the area, and believe that she may be with her cousin, who has also been reported missing.

Rockland County resident Keyli Flores-Garcia of Spring Valley was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 24, and was wearing a black shirt, black sweater and black pants. 

She stands at 5-foot-3, weighs 125 pounds, speaks both Engish and Spanish and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Police said she is believed to be with her cousin, Estefany Flores-Gudiel. 

Those who have seen Keyli are asked to call the state Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

