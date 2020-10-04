Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Missing 21-Year-Old Northern Westchester Woman Located
News

Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Karisma Vergara
Karisma Vergara Photo Credit: Cornwall Office of Emergency Management

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Orange County resident Karisma Vergara, of New Windsor, was last seen just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, the Cornwall Office of Emergency Management said. 

She may need medical attention.

She was last seen wearing a tan Price Chopper shirt, yellow pants and white sneakers and may have her hair in ponytails, authorities said.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.