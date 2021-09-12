Alert Issued For Man Convicted In Hudson Valley Who's Among NY's Most Wanted

Police have issued an alert for a man who is among New York's Most Wanted fugitives and is a suspect in a Hudson Valley homicide.

Dominic King, age 31, was convicted of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in Kingston, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds.

King also reportedly has several tattoos including three on his right arm that say “Bubbles," “Carmela” inside of a heart, and “Dominic." Authorities said he also has a tattoo on his chest that says "Loyalty Ova Money."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Harold Folmsbee at 646-523-9101 or Sr. Investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.