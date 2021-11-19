71-Year-Old Dies After Road-Rage Assault By Westchester Man, Police Say

A man has died following an assault during an alleged road-rage event involving a Westchester County man in Fairfield County.

The victim, Michael Frank Gentile, age 71, of Stamford, died late Thursday, Nov. 18, after the incident in Stamford.

It took place around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17 on Cold Spring Road.

After the assault, police arrested Westchester County resident Emmanuel Joshua Matias, age 25, of Yonkers for assault of an elderly person, said Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police Department.

Matias is currently in custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The Stamford Police Department Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this incident in conjunction with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

