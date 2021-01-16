Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In NY As Jackpot Hits $850M

Joe Lombardi
Mega Millions Photo Credit: New York Lottery
Hick's Piccolo Gourmet Deli on Levittown Parkway in Hicksville on Long Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The jackpot for next week's Mega Millions drawing has climbed to $850 million after there were no grand prize winners in the drawing held Friday night, Jan. 15.

Eight $1 million second prizes were sold -- including one in New York, on Long Island, at Hick's Piccolo Gourmet Deli on Levittown Parkway in Hicksville.

The other second-prize winners were in New Jersey (in Wallington and Sparta), as well as California, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin

Friday night's winning numbers were 3-11-12-38-43, with 15 as the Mega Ball.

