18-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Sound Jet Ski Accident

A 2021 high school graduate from Fairfield County is being remembered by friends and family after he was killed when two jet skis collided in the Long Island Sound.

Matthew (Matt) Horvath, age 18, of Shelton, died on Tuesday, July 27, in Milford, said Will Healy, spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Healy said Horvath was killed in a boating accident in which jet skis collided in the Sound.

He was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Healy said.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Milford Police and Fire, responded to the incident, he added.

To celebrate the life of the recent graduate of Shelton High School, more than 150 people, including students, staff, and family members gathered on Wednesday, July 28 at the school's Finn Stadium.

Principal Kathy Riddle said, “It was evident from the crowd of students, parents, and staff that Matt left an impact on all of us and will certainly be missed.”

“Matt was well-liked, a hard worker, and a member of our soccer team,” she added.

His closest friend, Luke Gonclaves started a GoFundMe effort to help the family cope with the "unexpected loss."

"We can’t believe you're gone," he said on the GoFundMe. "You were always so full of life, hopes, and dreams. You were the funniest and nicest kid I have ever met. I remember meeting you our Freshman year and we became inseparable due to our love of soccer, riding quads, dirt bikes, and cars."

Gonclaves said he hopes the page could continue Matt's legacy. To date, more than $57,000 has been raised.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

