New Co-Working, Play Space For Remote Parents With Kids Sets Opening Date In Thornwood

Nest & Nook, located at 603 Columbus Ave. in Thornwood, is set to open Monday, Aug. 18. The space will feature a soft play area for infants, toddlers, and young children alongside a co-working lounge equipped with Wi-Fi and seating for adults.

The business is the creation of Westchester native Nicole Batiste, a mother of two and longtime Valhalla resident. Batiste said she developed the idea after struggling to balance parenting with professional demands.

The business aims to give parents and caregivers a space work, unwind, or connect while keeping children close by in a safe, engaging environment.

According to Batiste, the space is stroller-friendly, ADA-accessible, and climate-controlled year-round. Access options include drop-in visits, multi-visit packages, and monthly memberships with perks like discounted party rentals.

The facility will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be available for private rentals on evenings and weekends. Capacity is limited to 8–10 adults in the co-working space and 10–12 children in the play area.

