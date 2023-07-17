New Assistant Principal Named At Westlake Middle School In Thornwood

Theresa Outhouse has been named the new assistant principal at Westlake Middle School in Thornwood, Mount Pleasant Central School District Superintendent Peter Giarrizzo announced on Thursday, July 13.

Outhouse will likely already be known by many students and families in the district, as she has already served as assistant principal at both Columbus Elementary School and Hawthorne Elementary School since joining the Mount Pleasant District in 2015, Giarrizzo said.

"Terri has played a vital role in Mount Pleasant’s vision for teaching and learning to our elementary students," Giarrizzo said in his announcement, adding, "She is a strong instructional leader, who knows and understands effective teaching and learning."

Giarrizzo also said that her sharing these strengths with the district's middle school students would "complement and enhance the thoughtful work being done by Principal Anthony Mungioli and the entire WMS team."

Outhouse will begin her new position on Monday, Aug. 28.

The district will now work to find a replacement to serve in Outhouse's current position at Columbus Elementary School.

"I have tremendous confidence in Terri and am excited about this transition," Giarrizzo said.

