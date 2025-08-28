Partly Cloudy 74°

Man, 39, Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Taconic Parkway In Mount Pleasant

A 39-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash after losing control on the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County, police said. 

The area of the crash on the northbound Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The crash happened around 9:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27, near mile marker 5.0 northbound in the Town of Mount Pleasant, New York State Police said on Thursday, Aug. 28.

State Police said Miguel Aguilar-Bruno, 39, of the Bronx, failed to navigate a curve in the roadway, lost control of his motorcycle, and struck a guardrail. The impact ejected him from the bike, and he came to rest in the left lane. 

Aguilar-Bruno was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being handled by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, and uniformed troopers.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to call State Police Hawthorne at 914-742-6057.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

