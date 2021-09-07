Winning Take-5 Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

A winning ticket was sold for a New York Lottery Take-5 drawing at a store in the Hudson Valley.

The $27,303 ticket in the midday Friday, Sept. 3 drawing was sold in Rockland County at ShopRite Liquors on Middletown Road in Pearl River, according to New York Lottery officials.

Take-5 numbers are drawn from numbers one through 39 twice a day at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.

The winner has up to a year to claim the prize.

The winning numbers were not released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.