Westchester Man Wins Big In CT State Lottery

A Westchester man is feeling lucky after he was a big winner playing the Connecticut Lottery.

Yonkers resident Fadi Alrashdan cashed in a $25,000 "PLAY4 NIGHT" CT Lottery ticket on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that was sold at Cumberland Farm on Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook in Middlesex County.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

In the past week, more than a dozen Connecticut residents have cashed in tickets worth more than $10,000, which are “just a small number of the thousands who claim prizes,” officials noted.

Recent winners, according to the CT Lottery:

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Naugatuck resident James Griffin Smith won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at the Metro Food Mart in Naugatuck;

won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at the Metro Food Mart in Naugatuck; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Alberta, Alabama resident Ruby Hudson won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at the EZ Mart Foods of CT in Manchester;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at the EZ Mart Foods of CT in Manchester; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, East Hartford resident William Shannon Brown, Sr . won $12,500 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Burnside Liquor Depot in East Hartford;

. won $12,500 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Burnside Liquor Depot in East Hartford; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Cheshire resident Lorraine Mikolinski won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Hamdan Enterprises in Southington;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Hamdan Enterprises in Southington; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Trumbull resident Paul Provenzano IV won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Trumbull One Stop LLC in Trumbull;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Trumbull One Stop LLC in Trumbull; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Beacon Falls resident John Delmoro won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Bank Street Exxon in Waterbury;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Bank Street Exxon in Waterbury; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Milford resident Timothy Olander won $10,000 playing "Win For Life" on a ticket sold at Motorcade Inc. in Milford;

won $10,000 playing "Win For Life" on a ticket sold at Motorcade Inc. in Milford; On Thursday, Sept. 9, Old Saybrook resident Paul Tajbl won $15,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Post 113 American Legion in Old Saybrook;

won $15,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Post 113 American Legion in Old Saybrook; A winning $100,007 "CASH5" ticket was sold to a West Suffield resident at the West Suffield Mini Mart on East Mountain Road in West Suffield;

on East Mountain Road in West Suffield; On Thursday, Sept. 9, Stamford resident Jeffrey Dinucci won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shippan Candies in Stamford;

won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shippan Candies in Stamford; On Thursday, Sept. 9, South Windsor resident Pedro E. T. Dos Santos won $50,000 playing "Diamonds" on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart in South Windsor;

won $50,000 playing "Diamonds" on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart in South Windsor; On Friday, Sept. 10, Middletown resident Garry Whitaker won $12,708 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at The Wine Cellar in Middletown;

won $12,708 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at The Wine Cellar in Middletown; On Friday, Sept. 10, Stratford resident Joan Cummings won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at 1240 Stratford Ave. in Stratford;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at 1240 Stratford Ave. in Stratford; On Friday, Sept. 10, Middletown resident Migdonia Sales won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Lana Market in Windsor;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Lana Market in Windsor; On Friday, Sept. 10, Lancaster, Virginia resident Thomas Brown, Jr. won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Dworken Wine & Liquor in Bridgeport.

A complete list of recent CT Lottery winners can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.