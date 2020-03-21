Westchester Locales Rank High Among State's Safest Places

A Westchester municipality is the safest in the state, according to a new study.

Using data from the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics, alarms.org evaluated which cities, towns, and villages are the safest in the suburbs around New York City.

The study included “violent crimes,” and “non-violent crimes.”

According to the FBI, “Violent crime is composed of four offenses: murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

"Violent crimes are defined as those offenses that involve force or threat of force.

"Property crime includes the offenses of burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson.

"The object of the theft-type offenses is the taking of money or property, but there is no force or threat of force against the victims.”

Alarm.com then took the total number of crimes reported by each city by adding violent crimes and property crimes. Analysts then created a crime rate as the number of crimes per 1,000 population.

Then they transformed the total crime rate variable so that the skewness was reduced and normalized.

New York’s safest community is Bedford, which recorded four violent crimes, which was a violent crime rate of .22 offenses per 1,000 residents.

New Castle (second); and Harrison (fifth) also cracked the top five.

Other Westchester municipalities to make the top 50 on the list:

Tarrytown (sixth);

Rye (seventh);

Eastchester (10th);

Town of Mamaroneck (12th);

Village of Mamaroneck (14th);

Scarsdale (15th);

Port Chester (18th);

Ossining (21st);

Dobbs Ferry (26th);

New Rochelle (27th);

Mount Pleasant (28th);

Peekskill (34th);

Mount Vernon (49th).

The complete list of New York’s safest communities from alarm.com can be found here .

