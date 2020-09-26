Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Westchester Among Safest Communities In USA, According To US News & World Report

Joe Lombardi
These are the safest communities in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Westchester County is one of the safest communities in the United States, according to a new study.

U.S. News & World Report says it used data such as violent crime rate, public safety capacity, car crash fatalities, emergency services and spending on police and fire protection and healthcare in making the determination.

Westchester wound up ranked fifth nationally.

Communities ranked in the Top 5 are:

  • 1. Nassau County, New York
  • 2. Rockland County, New York
  • 3. Alexandria, Virginia
  • 4. Arlington County, Virginia
  • 5. Westchester County, New York

Click here to read the U.S. News report.

