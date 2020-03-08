Video: Ellen Gives Midwestern Girl Free Trip To Hudson Valley

A pre-teen “presidential expert” will take the trek to the Hudson Valley courtesy of Ellen Degeneres.

Actress Melissa McCarthy appeared on an episode of the Ellen Show last week, but it was 10-year-old Macey Hensley, who has been a featured guest on the show before, who really stole the show.

During the segment, Hensley showcased her near-encyclopedic knowledge of American politics, taking on McCarthy in a game dubbed “Hail to the Blank,” where the two answered facts about former presidents.

Hensley won the game with a perfect score. Her reward? A trip to the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park - the one presidential library in the country the girl had yet to visit.

“Macey, you’re clearly the winner and I’ve heard you’ve been to every presidential library except for one,” Ellen said at the conclusion of the game. “So for winning, we are sending you and your family to the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library. You’re going to go.”

Hensley has also previously served as a presidential election for the Ellen Show, covering NBC’s democratic debates and speaking with candidates last November.

Library officials took to social media to celebrate Hensley’s victory and visit, though it is unclear when the 10-year-old will make her way east to visit the library, which will be temporarily closed for renovations from April through November.

"Congratulations, #MaceyHensley!" @FDRLibrary wrote in a Tweet. "As always, you rocked @TheEllenShow's game.

"We’re looking forward to hosting you here in Hyde Park. Our friends next door at the Home of FDR National Historic Site (@NPS_HydePark ) are excited as well.”

