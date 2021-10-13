Updated Italian-American Restaurant Hailed As 'Westchester Treasure'

A Westchester County Italian restaurant has become a go-to for some residents thanks to its selection of homemade pasta dishes and cocktails.

TVB by: Pax Romana is located at 171 East Post Road in White Plains.

The restaurant's menu includes pasta dishes such as spaghetti alla carbonara, penne alla vodka and ravioli.

Guests can also choose from entrees such as eggplant parmigiana, chicken parmigiana and branzino, a Mediterranean sea bass dish with sauteed seasonal vegetables and salmoriglio sauce.

The restaurant also offers a selection of cocktails, which online reviewers have praised, including a lemon basil martini and an Aperol spritz.

"A Westchester treasure," Brendan T., of Brooklyn, said in a Yelp review. "Top-tier updated Italian American in the urban core of White Plains, a heavy go-to of mine whenever in the area.

"The Penne Alla Vodka, as well as the Cavatelli are amongst the best I've ever had anywhere, let alone somewhere this far out on the periphery of the Metro.

"Regardless of which of the house-made pasta you select you can count on it being perfectly prepared with the perfect al dente snap. Bonus props for the tasty house red on draft. Really can't say a bad word about this place."

TVB by: Pax Romana is open Mondays through Saturdays. Find more information about hours and menu offerings on the restaurant's website.

