Tickets Go On Sale For New Billy Joel Concert At Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel is getting back in a “New York State of Mind” as he gears up for his Madison Square Garden comeback tour in his home state after being forced to cancel last summer due to the pandemic.

The Piano Man announced a series of shows that were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and are slated to pick back up in November 2021.

Since January 2014, Joel, a native and longtime resident of Long Island, has held monthly shows at The Garden with a series of special guests.

This year, Joel’s comeback concert is set for Friday, Nov. 5, with tickets on sale starting at $113.

Shows are also set for Monday, Dec. 20 later this year, with dates also scheduled next year on Friday, Jan. 14, Saturday, Feb. 12, Thursday, March 24, and Friday, April 9.

“New York's most prolific singer-songwriter is ready to bring his hits to an arena near you. Billy Joel tickets are available for purchase for upcoming tours and Madison Square Garden residency shows,” Vivid Seats posted on its website.

“Boasting an unparalleled collection of piano ballads and rock 'n roll anthems, Joel has written some of the catchiest songs in popular music history, as fans never tire of hearing classics like ‘Piano Man’ and ‘Uptown Girl’ whenever seeing a Billy Joel concert.”

