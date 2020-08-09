Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Isaias Outage Update: Tens Of Thousands Still Without Power In Westchester
Lifestyle

These Westchester Municipalities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Niche 2020 Best Places To Live.
Niche 2020 Best Places To Live. Photo Credit: Niche

Westchester is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2020 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

Bronxville was the No. 1-rated municipality in Westchester and 17th in the New York City metropolitan area.

Bronxville is described as a beautiful, walkable village just 15 miles north of midtown Manhattan. You can read the Niche entry here.

Bronxville was followed by No. 2 Hartsdale, No. 3 Greenville, No. 4 Chappaqua, No. 5 Scarsdale, No. 6 Hastings-on-Hudson, No. 7 Larchmont, No. 8 Dobbs Ferry, No. 9 Rye and No. 10 Ardsley to make up the Top 10 for Westchester.

A total of 39 Westchester municipalities were ranked. You can view each entry and the entire list here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.