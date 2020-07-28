These Westchester Municipalities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Westchester is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2020 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

Bronxville was the No. 1-rated municipality in Westchester and 17th in the New York City metropolitan area.

Bronxville is described as a beautiful, walkable village just 15 miles north of midtown Manhattan. You can read the Niche entry here.

Bronxville was followed by No. 2 Hartsdale, No. 3 Greenville, No. 4 Chappaqua, No. 5 Scarsdale, No. 6 Hastings-on-Hudson, No. 7 Larchmont, No. 8 Dobbs Ferry, No. 9 Rye and No. 10 Ardsley to make up the Top 10 for Westchester.

A total of 39 Westchester municipalities were ranked. You can view each entry and the entire list here.

