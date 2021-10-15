Popular TV Show Producing Episode In Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is a popular location for film and TV productions, and that's just the case this week with NBC's "The Blacklist," filming in the area.

On Friday, Oct. 15 in Rockland County, several downtown streets in Pearl River are closed to parking as the crew and stars, including James Spader, of the popular drama moved into the hamlet to film for several hours.

Carmel Reilly, director of economic development and tourism for Orangetown, said the group was busy filming in private residences Friday morning and will be filming at the Pearl River Post Office during the afternoon and into the late evening.

“With all the spaces that film locations have available to them, the Town of Orangetown is thrilled that they continue to choose to film here," Reilly said. "Orangetown has a lot to offer – ballfields, downtown/wooded areas, parks, golf courses and so much more.”

In case you haven't seen the crime thriller, it tells the story of a former US Navy officer turned high-profile criminal, portrayed by Spader who surrenders to the FBI and begins working for them to take down dangerous, vicious, and eccentric "Blacklisters."

Road closures include by the Post Office and on Ridge and Franklin streets.

Pearl River is pretty popular with film crews and producers because of its location and due to plenty of parking and historic buildings. Not to mention the friendly people.

Other recent filings include "Law & Order SVU," "FBI's Most Wanted," and "Manifest," as well as “Raising Kanan,” a Starz series.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.