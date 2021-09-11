Popular Northern Westchester Restaurant Offers Interesting, Upscale Italian Dishes

If you are looking for a more upscale type of Italian dinner, not one where pizzas are being thrown in the air, then Oscar's 2 might be your spot.

Located in Northern Westchester, on a busy stretch of Route 100 in Somers, Oscar's 2 is a white tablecloth type of restaurant with a nice bar offering sparkling cocktails and interesting and different Italian dishes.

Local reviewers and foodies seem to like Oscar's 2 by giving the restaurant plenty of five-star ratings.

Some of the favorites tend toward many of the vast selection of pasta dishes as well as the homemade tiramisu.

Others pointed to the fork-tender calamari, while still others loved the rice balls and the Zupa de Pesce.

The restaurant is one of two Oscars eateries in the area, with the first being in Yorktown Heights. That original location has just as loyal a following.

A glance at the menu shows such offerings as surf and turf, Cento spaghetti with shrimp, crumbled sausage, and peas in a pink sauce, Capellini Fresca with scallops, fresh tomatoes, and arugula in a garlic wine sauce, and a long list of other unique dishes.

You can get your regular spaghetti and meatballs, but why, when you can be adventurous and try something new.

If pasta isn't your thing, there's also plenty of chicken, veal, and fish dishes as well as hefty salads.

Prices are moderate to high. Cocktails are offered. Kids, remember the white table clothes and sliver.

The restaurant is located at 325 NY-100 in Somers.

