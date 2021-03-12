Popular Northern Westchester Eatery Provides 'Tasting Tour Of All Regions Of Italy'

For those who think Italian dining is pizza and spaghetti and meatballs, there's a restaurant in Northern Westchester County that will change their minds in a hurry with its tour of Italy menu.

Fans have known for some 40 years that Amore Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen in Armonk offers a huge range of Italian dishes that offered a glimpse at all regions of Italy. Whether it is pizza or a veal Osso Buco, or even a burger, there's something for everyone at Amore.

Veal Osso Buco Amore

Yelpers agree and can't seem to offer enough good things to say about the restaurant located at 1 Kent Place.

From one: "This comforting, longtime spot does two things amazingly: their thick, crunchy Sicilian pie that could feed a family reunion, and the Grandma's pie with fresh mozzarella, basil, and thin crust. If you wanna shake it up, the eggplant parmesan is also delicious."

To another: "We were in the mood for comfort food, so we got a caesar salad, penne ala vodka, a Margherita pizza, and a chocolate cake. The serving sizes here are very generous, and they also serve you complimentary bread and bruschetta as well. I would definitely make sure not to underestimate how filling their dishes are!"

Try a new pizza. Amore/Facebook

Other favorites listed by Yelpers included the gnocchi, all of the salads, the bruschetta which was mentioned numerous times, and pasta, and pasta, of all kinds.

The restaurant's motto is their patrons are like family, and that seemed to resonate with Yelpers too. The friendly service and how the restaurant felt like home.

So forget the spaghetti and meatballs and try something new, maybe the Chicken Valdostana.

Oh, and check out the outdoor seating where fresh herbs are grown.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.