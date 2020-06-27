Popular Fair In Northern Westchester Going Virtual For First Time In 96 Years

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a popular area summer fair is going online this year by holding a virtual fair in its place.

The Yorktown Grange Fair board organizers said they felt it just would not be summer if the fair didn't take place.

So the organizers put their heads together and decided to help keep kids, families, and adults occupied by holding a Virtual Fair.

The organization announced on Friday, June 26, that for the first time in the fair's 96-year history contest entries can be submitted during the summer for online judging.

Many of the competitions fairgoers know and love are open and ready for community submissions.

From Legos lovers and junior bakers to livestock raisers and budding gardeners, there is a contest for everyone at the Virtual Grange Fair.

Getting involved is easy. Interested parties can head to the Grange Fair website and peruse the numerous opportunities.

Competitions include baking, entertainment, Legos, gardening, livestock, needlework, photography, pet costume contest, rabbit costume contest, and woodworking.

Keep in mind that there are multiple age group’s within many of the contests. Then, get creative, get messy, get excited.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or an expert, the Virtual Fair is for everyone.

Entries will be submitted via photo or video and posted to the gallery on the Grange Fair website for the community and the judges to enjoy.

For more information, visit www.yorktowngrangefair.org.

