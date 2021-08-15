Popular Eatery Launched In Westchester Thriving In Fairfield County

If you are looking for a restaurant that offers fresh and tasty sandwiches and salads and screams quality then this Fairfield County restaurant is right up your alley.

The Roasted Food Co. in downtown Stamford opened a little over three years ago and has hit the ground running with its fresh offerings that are a mouth full of flavor and good for you.

The restaurant began as a serious sandwich spot and quickly morphed into a full-fledged fast-casual restaurant and bar, focusing on that same from-scratch philosophy, Chef Bill and Kristin Hall used in White Plains at the Melt Sandwich Shop.

The concept behind the restaurant is a build-it-yourself meal from the restaurant's selection of meats and veggies that are roasted, cured, brined, smoked, or grilled in-house.

They are then served in a variety of ways for build-it-yourself meals, that include house-made bread, veggies, mac-n-cheese, yummy french fries, ice cream sandwiches, and lots of other offerings.

The "roasted" items include trucked pulled BBQ pork, ancho chile brown sugar brisket, aged beef top round, Italian herbed pork loin, black pepper pastrami, grilled chicken, jerked chicken, fish, and roasted salmon.

Add a boatload of seasonal vegetables and fresh bread of all kinds and you have one heck of a sandwich or salad to chow down on.

But don't stop there, you'll want to hit the bar for a glass of wine, craft beer, or one of their unique "build your own" cocktails.

A glance at Yelp shows that many of the favorites center around the salads, and of course, any sandwich combination your brain comes up with.

There's great outdoor seating to watch the foot traffic of downtown and a relaxed vibe inside that is great for lunch or dinner.

So grab a beer and make up a sandwich or salad, (hint: don't forget the homemade fries) and chow down.

Prices are moderate. The service is excellent.

The restaurant is located at 148 Bedford St., Stamford.

