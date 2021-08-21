Contact Us
Northern Westchester Restaurant, Tequila Bar Offers Variety Of Tacos, Margaritas

Nicole Valinote
A margarita from Casa Tequila
A margarita from Casa Tequila Photo Credit: Kristi D. / Yelp

A Northern Westchester County restaurant that focuses on traditional Mexican cuisine offers guests a variety of dishes, along with a collection of more than 100 tequilas and mezcal, the owner says.

Casa Tequila opened its doors in Armonk in 2019. The restaurant is located at 465 Main St. 

The restaurant focuses on offering guests "Traditional Latin/Mexican fare with a gourmet hand," the website reads.

Menu offerings include a variety of fajitas, burritos and quesadillas. The restaurant also serves a number of kinds of tacos, including Al Pastor Tacos made with roasted pork al pastor that is marinated in achiote, pineapple and spices and served with roasted pineapple.

Casa Tequila's drink menu can be found here. It includes white and red sangria, five flavors of margaritas and more cocktails like the "Blood Orange Paloma."

"Been twice for weekend family dinners which were excellent," Sean H., of Chappaqua, wrote in a review on Yelp. "Food is delicious, especially the Al Pastor and steak tacos. They have many options for picky kids and the food arrives fast which is helpful. Creative drinks are amazing too."

The restaurant is open every day. Find more information on hours and menu offerings here.

