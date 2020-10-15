Northern Westchester Eatery Serves Up Classic American, Italian Fare For Delivery, Pickup

After a lengthy closure due to COVID-19, a popular eatery in Northern Westchester has begun delivering and offering take out to customers.

"Kisco River Eatery has been missing you," wrote Bobby Epstein, the owner of Kisco River Eatery in Mount Kisco, on Friday, April 30. "We have made the decision to re-open for delivery and takeout."

Among the restaurant's entrees are a litany of steaks, chicken scarpariello, chicken parmiagiano, short rib ravioli, orecchiete, chicken caprice and paella.

"At Kisco River Eatery, we're serving classic American fare with an Italian twist," wrote Epstein on the restaurant's Yelp page. "With a focus on farm-fresh ingredients and savory dishes, we approach each recipe boldly for a flavor you can't find anywhere else. Cozy up to our rustic atmosphere that pays tribute to the rich history of Mt. Kisco, while you explore a menu of hearty creations."

Diners can visit the restaurant's website or call at 914-218-3877.

