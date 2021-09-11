Northern Westchester County Restaurant Offers Seasonal Menu Of Seafood, Steak Dishes

A Northern Westchester restaurant and sports bar offers guests a rotating seasonal menu featuring steaks and seafood dishes.

The Creek is located at 4 W Cross St. in Croton Falls.

The restaurant's menu includes appetizers, such as crab cakes, mussels, and clams steamed in white garlic sauce.

Guests can also select from a number of different burgers, such as the shrimp and chorizo burger, which is topped with jalapeño coleslaw.

Some online reviewers have also praised the restaurant's steaks.

"The Creek is epic! Best steaks in this part of Northern Westchester," Alex R., of Darien, wrote in a Yelp review. "A little bit sports bar when the game is on, but also fine dining on date night."

The current drink menu lists Brooklyn Summer Ale, Arctic Pale Ale and Summer Break among the restaurant's beers on tap.

Find more information on the menu and hours on the restaurant's website.

