Newly Opened Father/Daughter Westchester Restaurant Specializes In Cheesesteaks

A new restaurant specializing in “hand-crafted” cheesesteaks has been launched by a family with three generations of cooking and restaurant experience, including a father and daughter.

Crotty’s Cheesesteaks opened this winter at 8 Eastchester Road in New Rochelle. The menu features “authentic” Philly-style cheesesteaks with meats cooked in-house.

It’s a difficult time for any new business to open. Economic restrictions meant to stymie COVID-19 have had the ill effect of also shuttering many businesses, especially bars and restaurants. In fact, it was COVID-19 that recently tanked Crotty’s Fenwick Bar and Grill in the Bronx, according to News12.

Lindsay Walsh, who co-owns the cheesesteak shop with her father Joe Crotty, said the COVID-19 pandemic forced her family to rethink business.

“By recreating ourselves & opening a new business, we are partnering together as a family (a tradition long held by the Crotty’s) to bring wholesome food to a community we love,” Walsh said.

Crotty’s is serving cheesesteaks, sure, but they’re taking the traditional sandwich to new heights with a menu that includes 5 “extreme” cheesesteaks. These sandwiches are cheesesteaks with various additions that can include mac and cheese, crispy bacon, jalapeno peppers, fried eggs, french fries, chicken fingers, and/or coleslaw.

Cheesesteaks start at $11.50.

In addition to sandwiches, Crotty’s menu also features loaded baked potatoes, salads, and apps.

For dessert, get a “signature” egg cream.

On Yelp, Crotty’s is attracting many excellent reviews. Like any business, there are a few negative reviews, too, but they mostly seem to be from people who don’t know that imitation cheese (Cheez Whiz, to be precise) on a Philly cheesesteak is the authentic way to make a cheesesteak.

Annie B., of New Rochelle, visited Crotty’s in January and offered this review on Yelp:

“Their cheesesteak has the meaty, salty, gooey goodness that you'd expect straight off a cart in Philly, but it's obvious from the first bite that the meat is of a much higher quality. The classic is served with whiz, just as it should be, but is still a bold move... almost as bold a move as letting me add FRIED PICKLES, or any number of equally intriguing toppings, to the mix.”

Crotty’s Cheesesteaks is open seven days a week and offers dine-in, take-out, curbside pick up, and touchless delivery. For more information call Crotty's at (914) 636-7000 or visit them online crottycheesesteak.com

