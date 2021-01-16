New Westchester Eatery Serves Up American, Italian Cuisine

It's always fun to try and a new restaurant and we found one in Westchester that real foodies will be sure to love with lots of traditional fare such as burgers, but with lots of new American/Italian cuisine with a twist as well.

For those who haven't visited the newly opened 179 Bar & Grill in New Rochelle, they are in for a real treat with such fun dishes as shrimp dumplings and pear and Proscuitto flatbreads.

But before you stop reading and think it's one of those fancy types of places, stop, because it is really not.

There are also plenty of Kobe burgers, and fish tacos and yum, brisket grilled cheese, and a lot of pasta dishes and some interesting salads.

Diners will also find plenty of seafood dishes such as oysters on the half shell and steamed clams. And boring chicken lovers will find that as well, mostly in pasta dishes.

There are also such favorites as shrimp and grits, and steaks, and pork chops, and well, french fries, yep, french fires to fill your stomach with.

The restaurant features indoor dining, but there is a patio for warmer months.

Prices are on the moderate side with most in the $13 to $25 range.

The interior is beautiful, so wear something to match.

The restaurant is located where else, but 179 E. Main St. For info, or takeout call 914-740-5734.

To view the menu, click here.

