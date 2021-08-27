New Deli Touted As 'Much-Needed Addition' In Northern Westchester

A new eatery that has just opened its doors in Northern Westchester has been off to a strong start.

Paulie's Deli is located at 24 Woodbridge Road in Katonah, right next to the main parking lot for the Katonah Train Station. Paul Sussmann, the owner, opened the business in early June.

The newest Hotspot for the classic Bacon Egg & Cheese! Open 7 days Posted by Paulie's Deli on Friday, June 4, 2021

Guests can choose from a number of sandwiches and wraps, along with burgers and quesadillas. Paulie's offers customers a full Boars Head deli seven days a week.

The business also advertises a walk-in "beer cave," with a variety of craft and commercial beers.

"Best chicken cutlet sandwich in Katonah! They probably have more great stuff but the chicken cutlet is the first thing I tried and I keep going back and getting the same thing," Nancy V., of Katonah, wrote in a review on Yelp. "It's so good. Paulie's Deli is a much needed addition to Katonah. They keep renovating and upgrading and I can't wait to see what comes next."

Deli hours are Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more on the Paulie's Deli website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.