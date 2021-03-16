New Ben Stiller Show Filming In Hudson Valley

Star watchers and Ben Stiller fans might be able to catch a glimpse of the actor while he's in the Hudson Valley filming his new Apple+ series, "Severance," beginning this week.

Driving might a little difficult too as the filming will shutdown several roadways in Beacon, officials said.

The series, which stars Adam Scott, Christopher Walken, John Turturro, Britt Lower, and Patricia Arquette, is described by Apple+ as being about a company that is attempting to control the thoughts of its employees.

Lots of roads in Beacon will be closed, as well as Main Street, where a host of fake storefronts have popped up for filming.

Christopher Walken will be in the Hudson Valley filming a new Apple+ series. Wikipedia

John Turturro will be in the Hudson Valley filming a new Apple+ series. Wikipedia

The streets that will be closed from Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. include:

Municipal Parking Lot on Churchill Street

North Street from Main Street to Locust Place

South Street from Main Street to Locust Place

Leonard Street from Amity Street to East Main Street

Verplanck Avenue from Davis Street to Main Street

Churchill Street from Main Street to Spring Valley Street (local traffic only)

Parking will be allowed on the following streets for shoppers and star watchers:

Russell Avenue

Spring Street

Locust Place

Falconer Street

Boyce Street

Grove Street

Liberty Street

The series is set to air on Apple+ later this year.

