It's A Bear Fact: More Sightings Reported, Including One Taking Stroll At A Cemetery

Police respond as a bear strolls through St. Mary's Cemetery in Rye Brook. Photo Credit: City of Rye Police Department
A pair of bears outside a residence on Harris Road in Bedford Hills. Photo Credit: Martin Wayne
The duo in Bedford Hills from another angle. Photo Credit: Martin Wayne
A bear was spotted near the intersection of Richbell Road and Burgess Road in Scarsdale Photo Credit: Scarsdale Police Department

They're here, there - everywhere.

At least it seems that way.

After all, in the span of just a few days, there have been more than a half dozen reported black bear sightings in the area.

Including at a golf course.

And now, even a cemetery.

Police in Westchester responded on Friday, June 12 as a bear strolled through St. Mary's Cemetery in Rye Brook. (See first image above.)

On Sunday morning, June 14, a Northern Westchester family observed a pair of bears on the front lawn. (See second images above.)

On Thursday, June 11, a large black bear was spotted at the Maple Moor Golf Course on North Street in White Plains, forcing the club to temporarily shut down for the safety of golfers.

Earlier sightings were reported last week in Hastings, Greenburgh, and Scarsdale.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has previously said that unless a bear acts aggressively, it (or they) will be permitted to continue roaming freely.

According to the New York DEC, “though rarely seen by most New Yorkers, black bears are valued by hunters, photographers, and wildlife watchers.

“Be especially cautious around cubs, as mother bears are very protected,” officials said. “Never run from a bear; stay calm, speak in a loud and calm voice, and slowly back away from a safe distance. Make loud noises by shouting or banging pots to scare the bear away.

“Many people enjoy just knowing that bears are present in New York. For many, black bears symbolize wilderness and wildness, but increasingly, bears can be found in semi-rural environments, agricultural areas, and occasionally in urban centers.”

