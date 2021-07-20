Contact Us
Fans Of Popular Westchester Restaurant Eager For Opening Of Second Location

Nicole Valinote
Colombian House currently operates a location in New Rochelle, and owners plan to open another location in White Plains.
Colombian House currently operates a location in New Rochelle, and owners plan to open another location in White Plains. Photo Credit: Jose L. / Yelp

A popular restaurant plans to open its second location in Westchester County.

Colombian House currently operates in New Rochelle, and owners plan to expand to another location in White Plains. 

The new restaurant will be located in the heart of White Plains, at 175 Main St. The date for the new location's opening has not yet been publicly announced. 

The restaurant was founded by a New Rochelle couple and it opened its doors in 2017. The menu features a wide variety of Colombian dishes, along with coffee, margaritas, sangria, and desserts such as their tres leches sponge cake which is soaked in three kinds of milk. 

Customers can also place orders for delivery and pickup.

The New Rochelle restaurant is located at 585 Main Street. Learn more here.

Stay tuned for more info on the White Plains opening.

