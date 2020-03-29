COVID-19: What Can You Do About Your Hair With Barbershops, Salons Closed?

For those who have plenty of time to stare in the mirror while at home self-isolating due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, hairstylists say you should ignore the impulse to cut those bangs, trims those split ends or cover that gray.

Instead, stylists say to take a deep breath, and if you can't have a FaceTime session with your hairdresser to talk you through the whole drama of the moment, relax and just follow your normal hair routine of washing and styling until the salons and barbershops can reopen.

Some salons are taking it a step further and are sending customers their favorite products and color mixes for use at home.

Others are repeating again and again, "put down those scissors."

It only takes a quick trip to YouTube to view a thousand home haircuts gone wrong, especially for bangs and men who went a little wild with the clippers.

Vogue magazine suggests getting creative with headscarves, or try a natural wave. They also say it's the perfect time to try different styles with tutorials easily found on the internet.

One area salon in Westchester County, Totally Hott Salon , in Rye Brook, is offering at-home kits to keep its business going so the stylists laid off will have a home to come back to.

Totally Hott Salon in Rye is offering to mail products and even color to customers. Totally Hott Salon Facebook

The business is offering prescribed home care maintenance products that are available for delivery including color-protecting shampoos, conditioners, conditioning masks, Hott tools, and more.

They will even ship your personalized color formula plus all the tools you need to apply it. To help make sure it's perfect, a stylist is available for a live instructional tutorial.

So, again, put down the scissors, and embrace your natural self. At least for a few weeks.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.